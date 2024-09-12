Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.06 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

