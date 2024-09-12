Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
