Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

SJM opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

