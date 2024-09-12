Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

