Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.