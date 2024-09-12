Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

SFLR opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

