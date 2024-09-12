HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $403.05. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

