Head to Head Contrast: NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) versus Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

NKGen Biotech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NKGen Biotech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 130.70%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -70.40% -44.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Monte Rosa Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 280.45 -$82.94 million N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics $5.76 million 52.27 -$135.35 million ($2.52) -2.37

NKGen Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

