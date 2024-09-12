Head to Head Review: BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) vs. Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and BranchOut Food”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $5.13 billion 0.94 $123.42 million $0.59 38.70 BranchOut Food $5.22 million 1.66 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.45

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flowers Foods and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 1 3 0 0 1.75 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Volatility & Risk

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 2.51% 18.97% 7.59% BranchOut Food -79.93% -175.74% -99.07%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats BranchOut Food on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

