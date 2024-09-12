Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.48

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 794620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

