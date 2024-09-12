Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 90,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $277.48 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

