Hedera Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $25.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.88062 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05067325 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $28,125,745.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

