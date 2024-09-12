HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in 3M by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

