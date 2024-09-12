HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $497.82 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.86, a PEG ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

