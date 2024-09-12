HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

