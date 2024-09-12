HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

