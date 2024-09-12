HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

