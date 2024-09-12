HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

