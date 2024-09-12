HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 200.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after buying an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.