HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 5.0 %

KLAC opened at $748.82 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $789.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

