HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunoco by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96,245 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUN

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.