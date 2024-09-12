High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.72. 135,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 122,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,823.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

