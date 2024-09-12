Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.09

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 9591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

