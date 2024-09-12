Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hillman Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.