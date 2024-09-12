holoride Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 5% against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $17,044.57 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.47 or 0.04062388 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00041147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002355 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00206044 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,401.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

