Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $37,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

