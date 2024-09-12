Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,303 over the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

