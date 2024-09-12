Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in August

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,608,700 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 1,725,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

HUNGF remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.75.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

