Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

