Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Insider Buys $57,600.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyliion Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,735,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 1,861,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyliion by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

