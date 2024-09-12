Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 6%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 24,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 82,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,978,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

