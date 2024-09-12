Ian Friedman Buys 25,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Friedman bought 25,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 310,748 shares in the company, valued at $223,738.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ThredUp stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in ThredUp by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

