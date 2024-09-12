Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.41

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 48299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Icahn Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
