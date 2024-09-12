IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s previous close.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 282,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,199. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCMFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

