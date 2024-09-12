IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s previous close.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 282,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,199. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

