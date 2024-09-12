Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 3,474 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

