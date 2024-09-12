Idaho Trust Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 117,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,823,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,884,000 after buying an additional 98,676 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,321,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,147,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 278,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,272,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

