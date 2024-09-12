Idaho Trust Bank Invests $12.27 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

