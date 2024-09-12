Idaho Trust Bank Invests $230,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 330,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.