Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $472,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.