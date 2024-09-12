Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

