Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

