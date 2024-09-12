Idaho Trust Bank Takes $303,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 36,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

