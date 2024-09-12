IDP Education Limited (IEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tennealle O’Shannessy purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.88 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of A$80,962.08 ($53,974.72). In related news, insider Colin Stirling bought 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.40 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of A$49,896.00 ($33,264.00). Also, insider Tennealle O’Shannessy purchased 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.88 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,962.08 ($53,974.72). 16.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

