IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 3%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.56 and last traded at $149.35. Approximately 6,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 134,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,758 shares of company stock worth $10,908,492 in the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IES by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 41.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

