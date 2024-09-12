IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ IROQ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up about 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.13% of IF Bancorp worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

