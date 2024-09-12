IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 18,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 297,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $675.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 in the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

