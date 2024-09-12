iHuman (NYSE:IH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 14,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 29,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

iHuman Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

