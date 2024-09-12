Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.67. 1,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Informa Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

