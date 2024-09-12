InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Position Increased by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.18% of InfuSystem worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,814 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
InfuSystem stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -650,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
