InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
InnovAge Stock Performance
InnovAge stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39.
InnovAge Company Profile
