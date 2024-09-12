InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

InnovAge Stock Performance

InnovAge stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

